ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Ector County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Corporal David Wayne Core on Sunday, September 17th. ECSO has now released information regarding funeral services, viewing, and how you can help Core’s family.

According to a post by ECSO, the viewing for Corporal Core has been scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at Acres West Funeral Chapel, from 2pm to 9pm.

Additionally, funeral services for Corporal Core have been scheduled for Monday, September 25th at Acres West Chapel, beginning at 10am.

ECSO also announced the establishment of an account for the family of Corporal Core at Southwest 66 Credit Union. If you would like to donate to assist Core’s family, please contact Southwest 66 Credit Union at (432) 363-6600 and reference account number 142896-0.

If you have any questions regarding donating to the account, please contact Kareli Santos at 432-335-3050.