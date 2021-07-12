ECSO asking for help to identify suspects in multiple credit card abuse cases

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and a woman accused of credit card abuse.

According to a Facebook post, the couple pictured below used stolen credit cards at 15 different locations across the Permian Basin. Eight of those locations were in Ector County.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact ECSO’s Oilfield Theft Division at 432-335-3050, extension 3038. You may also call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, your tip may be worth a cash reward.