ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead. 51-year-old Lori Grantham and 25-year-old Nicholas Sebolt have been charged with Murder.

35-year-old Europe Brynteson was found dead July 8 from a gunshot wound to the head after deputies responded to an ambulance call in the 2600 block of west 56th Street. No other details about the incident have been released.

Both suspects remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday night. Mugshots were not immediately available.