ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Fidencio Eduardo Armendariz, 40, and his wife, Michelle Armendariz, 46, have been charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first degree felony. Michelle has also been charged with four counts of child abandonment/endangering a child, a second degree felony.

According to a news release, on March 4, deputies responded to the 12000 block of W 57th Street regarding the possible assault. At the home, deputies spoke with the mother of the victims who said that four of her children said they’d been touched inappropriately by Fidencio. Investigators said they later discovered that Michelle gave Fidencio access to the children even though she knew what was happening when he was left alone with the kids.





Fidencio has been issued a $250,000 bond. Bond for Michelle has not been set, according to jail records.