ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple accused of causing “serious injuries” to their two-month-old baby.

Lucas Corral, the baby’s father, and the unnamed minor mother were taken into custody and charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Family Violence, a first-degree felony. Corral is being held on a fifty-thousand-dollar bond, according to jail records. The mother’s bond is unknown.

ECSO said on December 6, deputies responded to Medical Center Hospital to investigate after the couple brought their infant in for treatment. According to a Facebook post, investigators said both parents caused the injuries to the child. The condition of the child is unknown.