ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office today announced changes to the Detention Center’s visitation schedule amid the upcoming Easter holiday.

Visitation originally scheduled for Thursday, April 6, will be moved to Monday, April 3. Tuesday’s visitation will go on as planned, on April 4. Visitation hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You’ll find more information about ECSO’s visitation policy here.