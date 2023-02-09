ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the community- don’t believe everything you read on social media.

Recently, a social media user posted a status stating that a baby had been left in a dumpster in Gardendale; the post claimed the newborn was alive, but in critical condition. The poster then asked for anyone with information to contact law enforcement. ECSO said the status was completely false.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said anyone who sees a concerning post about an alleged crime on social media is welcome to contact his office for clarification.