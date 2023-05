MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The intersection of E. County Road 120 and Highway 158 will be closed starting May 15th for approximately 2 weeks.

The intersection is to be reopened once concrete pavement has been poured and had time to cure appropriately to handle traffic again.

Two alternate routes are available to reach ECR 120 from Hwy 158. SCR 1140 and SCR 1135 both connect between Highway 158 and ECR 120.