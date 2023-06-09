ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has won two Silver Awards in the Social Video-General Education Institution category during the 44th annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan, and Vimeo.

Awards were given for “Remembering the Velvets,” an interview with the only remaining member of The Velvets, an original doo-wop group that was made up of one teacher and four students from Blackshear Junior-Senior High School. It was produced by ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins with photojournalist ECISD Communications Specialist Magaly Nieto.

“Fossil Hunting Trip” followed a group of ECISD teachers as they traveled to a ranch across the state to search for fossils to bring back for classroom lessons. This story was produced by former ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osbourne and photojournalist Magaly Nieto.

“We are excited about these awards, and the recognition they bring to us,” said Adkins. “We are even more proud of the chance to tell the stories of our dedicated team members and our rich community history.”

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Ector County ISD truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje.

ECISD says this announcement of winners caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

According to the release, there were nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe.

The full list of winners from the 44th Annual Telly Awards can be found on their website.