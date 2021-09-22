ECISD trustees vote to modify Superintendent contract

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday and voted unanimously to modify Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri’s contract.

After a closed session, the board decided to extend Muri’s current contract by one year. Muri’s contract will now end on June 30, 2026.

Additionally, the board voted to increase his salary from $300,900 to $309,927 which is the same percentage increase being given to all full-time classroom teachers. The board voted to increase Muri’s retirement contributions as well.

Muri has been applauded district wide throughout the pandemic for helping teachers and students navigate distance learning by ensuring all students have access to the internet.