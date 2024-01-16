ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – During the Ector County ISD January Board Meeting on Tuesday, Trustees discussed the five year project calendar and which projects will reasonably be started in 2024 and how it will carry over into future years until the projects are completed.

ECISD says in a release, if all goes according to plan, the major construction projects will be done in two to three years, with only priority two renovations, repairs, and maintenance remaining in 2028.

Trustees also reviewed cost estimates for each project and saw a purchase order of more than $3.1 million had already been created for interactive flat panel displays for classrooms. Those Promethean Boards were ordered in December of 2023.

Year-by-year, ECISD’s schedule shows the largest portion of bond proceeds being spent during 2025, as construction of the new middle school, CTE Center, Transportation Center, Permian High School auditorium renovation, Ag Farm, and Transition Learning Center begin. The District says most, if not all, of the work on these projects during 2024 will be in the design and planning phases.

Trustees then discussed land purchases for current and future projects. The new middle school will be on 40 acres on South Tripp Avenue in West Odessa, just north of Interstate 20. A housing community is also being developed around the location of the new school. The new CTE Center will be located on 37 acres in the industrial complex on East Murphy Street, near the Meadow Avenue intersection. That land was donated by Grow Odessa.

Unrelated to the 2023 Bond, but is set to be used for future growth, is the Sunset Golf Course on Andrews Highway, which is just over 169 acres and costs $3.4 million. Trustees voted unanimously to approve the purchase the land on South Tripp Avenue and Andrews Highway.

ECISD says the management of the projects will be a combination of internal employees, external contractors, and bond staff hired by the District with bond dollars to support the Operations and Finance Divisions. Staff in these divisions do not have the personnel to run day-to-day requirements and manage all the bond projects that will begin in a short period of time.