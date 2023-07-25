ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss recommendations made by the 2023 Bond Committee. Here’s a recap of those recommendations:

Keep bond costs low enough that there will be no tax rate increase

State-of-the-art Career & Technical Education Center ($80 million) – Dr. Scott Muri reminded school board members the Permian Strategic Partnership has pledged financial support for this project if approved by voters

New middle school ($120 million) – the location of this will be determined by the school board

Priority 1 “Must do” within the next 1-2 years maintenance/repairs ($48.4 million)

Priority 2 “Should do” within the next 3-5 years maintenance/repairs (72.7 million)

Address needs in these areas: Transportation ($38 million), Technology ($23.5 million), Fine Arts ($18.5 million), Transition Learning Center ($8 million), Athletics ($11.1 million), and the Agriculture Farm ($7.5 million)

The District said all projects listed above total $427,155,000; because of recent changes made by the Texas Legislature regarding property taxes, school district leaders said ECISD now has enough bond capacity to absorb a bond package of $427 million without increasing the tax rate for Ector County residents.

While considering the Committee’s recommendations, Trustees heard from people in the community who expressed some concerns about the current plan.

David Munger, Odessa High School counselor, asked Trustees to consider a bond option that would not build a stand-alone Career & Technical Education Center but return all established CTE programs to Odessa High School and Permian High School. He also asked Trustees to consider placing small high school programs at existing elementary schools that have space.

Trustees said if voters are in favor of a new Career and Technical Education Center, the existing CTE classes at New Tech Odessa would be moved to the new center, making room for 400-500 middle school students to become part of a new middle school NTO program. The CTE center would also be home to approximately 400 high school students full-time plus an additional 2,000 per day moving in-and-out taking CTE classes throughout the day. In these ways, a new CTE center will help address the space issues at high schools and middle schools to a certain degree.

It was that concern for space at the high school level that prompted Sarah Moore to speak up. Moore said she has been a member of the last two bond committees, enjoyed being part of them, and is proud of the work they have done. She expressed concern that there is no specific recommendation for a new high school and said that Odessa HS and Permian HS are overcrowded. Moore said it takes three years to build a high school and asked Trustees how long the District would wait before addressing the issue.

Trustees then asked Committee members why they didn’t include plans for a new high school in the recommendations. To that, members said the cost to build would be too high, with a price tag of $320 million, which wouldn’t leave room for more projects. They also cited a failed bond proposal in May of 2022 in which voters rejected the idea of a third high school. During that election, voters said they didn’t want a new high school on the northeast side of town because it would not address the issues on the west side.

As for a new middle school location, several Trustees said their choice would be to build the campus on the west side of town because of the number of kids on that side of town making long trips to and from existing campuses.

ECISD Trustees must decide by August 21 if they will place a bond proposal on the ballot. You can see all of the 2023 Bond Committee’s work – presentations, reports and questions and answers here.