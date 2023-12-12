ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees held their December Board Meeting on Tuesday, where they voted to approve 10 members to the Bond 2023 Oversight Committee.

Trustees were invited to submit names for consideration, and then each trustee was able to choose 10 names from that list. Then 10 with the most votes make up the committee.

The committee will meet quarterly, reporting to the school board once a year until all Bond 2023 projects are completed.

The committee will be monitoring the timelines and budgets for each project as well as the overall bond.

The 10 members who were approved by the trustees include Sara Moore, Kevin Searcy, Thomas Blackstone, Charles Cotton, David Sovil, Darlene Mays, Willie Taylor, Mari Willis, Feliz Abalos, and Andrea Goodson.