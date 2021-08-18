ECISD trustees approve extended sick leave amid coronavirus surge

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD trustees approved a resolution Tuesday to extend sick leave during COVID-19.

With this action, the board dissolved the 2020 resolution pertaining to employee leave during an epidemic and adopted a new resolution to provide additional paid leave for all regular employees, who test positive or are required to quarantine due to exposure.

The resolution, effective July 1, will provide extra leave, one time, for a maximum duration of 10 days. According to the district, all available state and local leave days must be exhausted first. Additionally, the leave can only be used by the ECISD employee for self-care and is not intended to be used for care of any other person.