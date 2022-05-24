ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This summer, Ector County ISD School Nutrition will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals. For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

“Odessa children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Jieun Pando, School Nutrition Director. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Meals will be offered at the following locations: