ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD schools will be in session Monday, February 20 despite the President’s Day holiday. The change comes after winter weather and icy roads forced the District to close for several days earlier this month.

The make-up day will not impact Ector College Prep Middle School, however. Students attending that campus will have the holiday off.

ECISD will observe its second bad weather make-up day on Monday, April 10. The third make-up day has not yet been determined but district leaders will communicate that information to parents as soon as a decision is made.