ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from Ector County ISD, they will be hosting a “mayday” press conference with superintendents from other West Texas school districts Monday.

This comes as there is one month left in the legislative session and an urgent need to secure funding necessary to meet Texas public school’s needs.

The state has a record $32 billion in surplus and significant new revenue is needed for public education to keep up with rising costs.

Scheduled speakers include:

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri

ECISD 2022 Secondary Teacher of the Year Melisa Valenzuela

Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams

Greenwood ISD Superintendent Ariel Elliot

The press conference will be held at the ECISD Administration Building, beginning at 11am in Conference Room A/B on the third floor.