ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD Trustees will be hosting four town hall meetings next week to discuss the recommendations made by the 2023 Bond Committee.

Parents of ECISD students and the surrounding community will have an opportunity to ask any questions they may have.

Two pairs of meetings in different locations will be happening next Thursday and the following Monday:

Thursday, August 3rd from 6 to 7pm at Jordan Elementary

Thursday, August 3rd from 6 to 7pm at Travis Elementary

Monday, August 7th from 6 to 7pm at West Elementary

Monday, August 7th from 6 to 7pm at Permian High School Library

You can learn more about the 2023 Bond Committee’s recommendations here.