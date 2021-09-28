ECISD to hold public meeting on bond issue Thursday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A public meeting of the Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee to discuss a possible bond issue has been scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on September 30 in the Crockett Middle School cafeteria at 2301 N Conover. The community is encouraged to attend and comments will be welcome.

On July 15, the bond committee began working on a comprehensive Facilities Needs Assessment. The group’s charge is to work through a comprehensive facilities review completed by PBK Architects, consider enrollment projections for coming years, and report back to board trustees in December.

According to ECISD, the bond committee’s work follows the work done by a facilities review committee from December 2019 through March 2020. While the committee’s work was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PBK completed an updated review of ECISD facilities. PBK will now guide the bond committee through the review, and help the group develop a long-range facilities plan.