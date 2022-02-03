ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD has announced it will delay start times Friday, February 4.

In a release, the district said, “For the safety of our staff, students and families ECISD has made the decision to follow a delayed start tomorrow, Friday, February 4. The extreme cold temperatures expected overnight will create icy conditions on some secondary roadways, and the delayed start will allow time for some warming.”

Parents are encouraged to go to the website for the complete delay schedule. There, you will find information about buses and meals.