ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Independent School District has announced it will close Thursday because of expected dangerous road conditions amid a winter storm.

According to ECISD, the district will follow its regular schedule for the rest of today and dismiss at regular times; buses will also run their normally scheduled routes. Additionally, all after-school activities at schools are cancelled as of Wednesday.

District leaders will evaluate conditions and get current forecast information from the National Weather Service on Thursday before making any decisions about school on Friday.

A reminder for Ector Middle School parents; Ector College Prep operates independently and may have a different plan. If your child attends Ector College Prep please wait for a message directly from the school.

The UTPB STEM Academy said it will follow ECISD’s plan, as such school for STEM students will be closed Thursday as well.