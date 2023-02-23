ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD and Odessa Arts will be celebrating this anniversary as well as their growth and accomplishments on May 13th.

In celebration, Nekoda Witsken created a design that celebrated past students, their sports teams, their music and science programs, their special relationship with SpaceX, their updated planetarium and more.

Witsken hosted several Lunch and Learn sessions with high school seniors who are interested in the arts to discuss art as a viable career option.

Members of the community signed the wall before mural installation to give “soul” to the wall for further community engagement.

The mural is located at the corner of 10th and Golder.

This mural will be part of MuralFest 2023 on May 13th from 5pm to 9pm in Downtown Odessa.

There will be local art vendors, food trucks, children’s area, local performances, The Bike Zoo, Paradox Immersive Art, as well as live murals.

It is free entry and open to the public.