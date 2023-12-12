ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ – Five Ector County ISD teachers recently achieved National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification, making the first ECISD teachers to hold this certification.

National Board-Certified Teachers must demonstrate standards-based evidence of the positive effect they have on student learning. They must exhibit a deep understanding of their students, content knowledge, use of data, assessments, and teaching practice.

Additionally, teachers must show that they participate in learning communities and provide evidence of ongoing reflection and continuous learning.

Created by teachers, for teachers, the National Board Standards represent a consensus among educators about what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do. Board certification is available in 25 certificate areas, spanning 16 disciplines from Pre-K to 12th grade.

A grant was provided for ECISD teachers, covering the cost of certification and support through the process. Through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar grant, the Permian Strategic Partnership provides over $3,000 per candidate to pay for component submissions and support.

ECISD’s National Board-Certified Teachers include: