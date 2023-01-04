ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Teachers at ECISD participated in the next installment of Scratch and Scratch Jr. training with Boot Up PD. This is science, with the focus on coding and stem labs.

ECISD was one of 1,000 districts across the U.S. To receive this grant from Amazon.

Caitlin Couch, District Science Coordinator with ECISD says this is a huge opportunity for teachers.

“And so they are going to supply professional development for our computer science and robotics teachers so that we can provide the latest and greatest curriculum for our students,” said Couch.

With the world continuing to advance in technology, Couch says this is key to keep the district up to speed.

“I think that the future world that we’re going to be a part of, every aspect of it is going to have computer science in it, whether it’s cosmetics or farming or actual engineering. So I think that it’s going to be almost a second language for everyone to have to learn,” said Couch.

The work begins early on for students with these advanced programs.

“I think it starts even earlier down in elementary. We want to ensure that we provide a solid foundation for our high school computer science courses and AP courses. So the younger that we can start, the better flow that happens, then they’re really set up for success for high school and beyond,” said Couch.

And the more training ECISD teachers have, the quicker and easier students can pickup this curriculum.

“The teachers there are there are boots on the ground and so the more that they understand the ins and outs of the programs that we use, the better that they are to facilitate the materials to their students,” said Couch.