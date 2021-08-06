ECISD teacher named Region 18 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Ector County, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD has announced Sarah Hawkins, the Science Lab Teacher at Travis Elementary School, has been selected as the Region 18 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Hawkins has been teaching for eight years, three with ECISD at Travis Elementary. Colleagues describe her as adaptive, flexible, and creative. Traits that proved critical during the 2020-21 school year that was so massively disrupted by COVID-19.

“Adaptable. Flexible. Creative. How else would you describe her!” said Travis Principal Amy Russell. “She [taught] science in an exciting and motivational way using two laptops and a cart, moving from classroom to classroom!”

As the lead science teacher at Travis Elementary – a school consisting of 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders – Mrs. Hawkins often decorated her science lab cart to reflect the objectives of her lesson and even dressed in a way to contribute to the lesson’s impact.

In addition to teaching, Mrs. Hawkins is a member of the Leadership Team where she is involved in decision making for the campus. She piloted SharkFinder for the school, tutored an afternoon reading group, coached teachers, and coordinated the routine that was used for bus pickup each day. She is working with District officials to pilot a computer science program at Travis this year.

The beloved teacher is now a finalist for the State Teacher of the Year award, a contest coordinated each year by the Texas Association of School Administrators.