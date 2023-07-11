ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Prepping for next year…families may not know it, but a lot of work goes on behind the scenes during the summer to prepare for students in August.

ECISD leaders are excited for this upcoming school year, and have been prepping all summer long, with training, skill assessment, and conferences- all to get them ready for that first day in August.

Angela Romano, the Director of Talent Development over Professional Learning with the district says the theme this summer for district staff is impact.

“We have leadership university for leaders, it’s a 3-day conference, and during it, we build capacity in leaders, this year we’re going to focus on impact. And what kind of impact our leaders have on our teachers and students,” said Romano.

She says these types of conferences benefit not only the students, but also families and the community as a whole.

“Following leadership university, we have a leadership conference for our 2000 teachers,” said Romano.

The district brings in outside presenters for teachers to build their skills, refine them, to better equip them for the next school year.

“We also have an event for our new teachers in the district, new teachers that are first-year teachers and new to teachers, but also teachers that have experience but are new to ECISD, so we can be sure they’re equipped and ready to start the school year,” said Romano.

That event is a 2-day conference that takes place the July 27th and 28th.

“This is an exciting year for leaders and teachers, we’re excited to start the new year. They’ve had some time to rest relax and rejuvenate so we’re all pumped and ready to get started,” said Romano.

Teachers return to school on August 2nd– and students start back on staggered days— that’s August 7th and 9th.

Midland ISD wasn’t able to interview with us but did say- teachers come back on August 2nd and the first day of school is August 9th.