ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Ector County ISD is talking kindergarten readiness. The district said it’s number one goal is for children to be successful.

The full day long Pre-K Program is available for three and four-year-old’s through ECISD.

Two years ago, kinder readiness was at 33 percent; Today it’s at 57 percent. District leaders say kindergarten readiness is knowing the alphabet, identifying letters, having fine motor skills, sorting and counting.

“Behaviorally, kids that begin their kindergarten experience ready to go are much more likely to be socially and mentally and physically adept, ready to be successful throughout their K-12 journey,” said ECISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri.

“Being kindergarten ready means that you know how to pick up after yourself. It means you know how to go to the restroom and fasten your pants and wash your hands with soap. It also means being able to grab a tissue paper and wipe your nose. And most importantly collaboration,” reiterated by another district leader.

Parents also showed out in support for the Pre-K Program.

The district says it will continue to take every step forward to help ensure student success.

Superintendent Muri also gives praise to the trustees who helped financially to make this opportunity possible.