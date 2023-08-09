ODESSA, Texas(KMID/KPEJ)- The teacher shortage is affecting local school districts at the national and local level. However, thanks to a partnership with Odessa College and University of Texas of Permian Basin there is a solution on the horizon for young teachers eager to impact the youth.

Four years ago, ECISD began the school year with more thn 350 empty classrooms, that’s an 18% teacher vacancy rate. Today, ECISD began the year with only 1% of its teaching positions unfilled. That’s because the OC/UTPB partnership lets students seeking a teaching degree to fast track their studies. Today, we spoke with ECISD leaders and teachers in the program who said the impact on students cannot go unnoticed.