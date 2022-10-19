ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday night for a regularly scheduled board meeting; among the items on the agenda were talks of a future bond, school safety, and STEM education across the district.

Trustees voted 6-0 to approve a bond development process. At last week’s workshop, Trustees asked Dr. Muri to bring a plan for a bond committee structure and a potential timeline for a bond election. Dr. Muri proposed forming a new bond committee between now and December, having that committee work on a facility review and bond proposal through May, and then present a proposal to Trustees in June. Trustees would then take the summer months considering that proposal before ultimately deciding in August whether or not to call a bond election for November 2023.

Dr. Muri told school board members that the committee and/or the school board can decide at any point to change the timeline and wait until later to pursue a bond election.

In regard to the structure of the bond committee, Dr. Muri recommended one parent (nonemployee) from each school for a total of 44 parents; one staff member from each school; 10 students; 21 community members (3 recommended by each school board member); 10 principals/assistant principals; and 15 administrative department reps; for a total of 144 committee members.

Trustees asked that an alternate parent and staff member be named for each school in case someone cannot attend every meeting. They agreed that having parents make up the largest part of the committee is important because “any bond proposal is about creating better conditions and opportunities for students to learn and thrive”.

Trustees also voted 6-0 to approve a budget that will allow the district to hire three additional police officers. The district said the new officers willhelp the ECISD police department provide coverage to all schools as well as conduct weekly safety audits of all campuses. The new hires will bring the total number of ECISD police officers to 32.

Lastly, trustees voted unanimously to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to build and maintain a STEM lab center at all elementary campuses and the two early childhood centers over the next two years. Each STEM lab is valued at $33,500. Along with the lab comes professional learning for teachers and the replenishment of consumable materials over five years.

Pease Elementary students are already enjoying their STEM lab, provided by the foundation; that lab was unveiled at a ribbon cutting last month.