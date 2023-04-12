ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — “Texas is talking about between half a billion and a billion dollars being devoted to the concept of vouchers, if that indeed happens, that’s money that could’ve been invested in public educators today, whether that’s teacher salaries or resources for students,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

School choice is on the minds of many Texas families.

School choice allows public education funds to follow students to the schools or services that best fit them, public schools, private schools, charter schools, or homeschooling. We spoke with ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri who says vouchers do take money away from public schools.

“Choice has taken on a new connotation, and that is become synonymous with vouchers. That is not something we condone or support not only at ECISD, but most public education settings across Texas. Choice, or vouchers as we call them today provide a choice for private schools. The conception is that moms and dads and kids have a choice which private school they attend. But that is not the case, private schools actually choose the students that they receive. So the choice is really in the hands of private schools.” said Dr. Muri.

Stay with us for next Tuesday’s Education Report, as we dive deeper into the issue, and hear from other district leaders across West Texas.