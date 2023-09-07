ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD announced Thursday that Dr. Scott Muri has been selected to join the Board of Directors for Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders.

“I am honored to serve my Chiefs for Change colleagues in this role,” said Dr. Muri. “I am always in awe of this exceptional group of leaders who embody urgency, equity and opportunity for every child.”

According to the release from ECISD, the network supports members and provides technical assistance, advocates for the adoption of effective policies and practices, and develops the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents.

Dr. Muri is one of three new board members announced on Thursday. Dr. Muri and ECISD are featured in the network’s latest report. Issued yesterday, the report outlines strategies districts and states are using to improve academic performance in key areas.