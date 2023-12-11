ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was re-elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification on Friday.

According to a release by ECISD, the board oversees all aspects of the preparation, certification, and standards of conduct of public-school educators.

“This board influences and makes decisions on behalf of all educators across Texas, and those decisions ultimately affect the students we serve,” said Dr. Muri. “It is a privilege to serve on the board and an honor to have been reelected as vice chairman.”

“I think it validates the good work our ECISD team is doing in the way of human capital, elevating the teaching profession, and operating Odessa Pathway to Teaching, ECISD’s own educator preparation program,” continued Dr. Muri.

Dr. Muri was appointed to SBEC by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022, then reappointed in 2023 for a six-year term. The 15 SBEC members include 11 voting members appointed by the Governor to six-year terms. These include four classroom teachers, one counselor, two administrators, and four citizens. SBEC meets at least one time per quarter through the calendar year.

One of the teachers on the board is Permian High School’s Dr. Robert Brescia.

Dr. Muri is also an advisory board member for the Broadband Development Office, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit network of diverse state and district education leaders.