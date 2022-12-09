ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected to the role of Vice Chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification today, after he was appointed to the position by Governor Greg Abbott in March of this year.

The SBEC oversees all aspects of preparation, certification, and standards of conduct of public-school educators for the state of Texas. The group was created by the Texas Legislature in 1995 to grant educators the authority to govern the standards of their profession.

Dr. Muri says that “I am honored to serve on the State Board for Educator Certification, and grateful to have been elected vice chairman,” and that “This board influences and makes decisions on behalf of all educators across Texas, and those decisions ultimately affect the students we serve.”

Other accolades achieved by Dr. Muri includes being an advisory board member for the Broadband Development Office, and being named Texas Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in 2022.