ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ECISD recently discussed priorities for next year’s budget…. No additional funding from the state, that was expected— is coming into the district… Tightening the budget even further.

“We have yet to see that, they continue through the fourth special session, they have failed to make a decision to send that money to public schools across the state. That effects us. There’s a significant amount of money that’s been allocated to public schools, but has not been delivered yet. We’re going to be forced to make difficult decisions,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

During the recent board meeting– school leaders established that the revenue stream looks to be the same as the current school year— around 334 million dollars.

The school district gave raises this year and approved maintenance projects- separate from the bond– all while anticipating state funding coming from the record surplus rainy day fund in our state’s capitol.

“We fully anticipated during one of the special sessions, that funding would be released, and we haven’t seen that, in fact we haven’t seen a change since 2019 in the state budget,” said Dr. Scott Muri.

Now 24 million dollars will not be heading to Ector County kids. But it wasn’t just local schools that needed that funding, but educators and students across the state.

“It’s gonna happen in every district across the state, yet all of this money is sitting in the coughers in Austin and will not be released,” said Dr. Muri.

He goes on to say, its going to force the district to make some tough decisions from January to June.

“It’s gonna force us to create another deficit budget next year and then make some pretty significant cuts because we can’t afford to have a deficit budget every year,” said Dr. Muri.

As the highest paying district in the region– Trustees must now look at cuts for next year… Including hiring freezes, and cutting travel down- impacting professional development & extra-curriculars, including away games for sports teams.

“When you’re talking about 24 million dollars, that’s a lot of money. The goal is to protect the classroom, when you’re talking about that kind of money we know that it’s going to affect every level of the organization,” said Dr. Muri.

A district that has been priding itself on low teacher vacancy rates may have no other choice now.

“Those vacancies at the end of the year, we’ll have to absorb those and not fill some of those because that will affect class size, we don’t want to do it, but perhaps something we can’t avoid,” said Dr. Muri.

With no word on a legislative special session being called in the near future, and state leaders still arguing over the funding… Dr. Muri says he’s not sure when or if that money is coming at all.

“We know that the money is there. We know our state is healthy financially, we see the tax revenue across the state. The Senate and House have talked about investing in public education, we know the desire is there, and the money is there. They simply cannot agree on how to distribute that money,” replied Dr. Muri.

School leaders emphasize the importance of student attendance– as that drives revenue in public schools.

ECISD did begin winter break today.. But typically attendance sits at 92 percent for the district. It was above 95 percent before COVID.