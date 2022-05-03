ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Election day is approaching and early voting has already started. A bond from ECISD will be on the ballot, with two propositions to vote for.

“We certainly encourage all members of the community to exercise their constitutional right to head to the polls and vote this election season.” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

After ECISD trustees unanimously approved adding a bond proposal to the upcoming May election, voters are now deciding on two props. The $400,000,000 proposal includes Prop A and Prop B.

Prop A, costs more than $215,000,000 and includes several different upgrades to the districts.

“First in the construction is the construction of a new comprehensive career in technical education facility, second is the maintenance and lifecycle repair, so HVAC systems in our schools, fire alarm systems in our schools, electrical and plumbing across the district. The third item is technology upgrades, which will be in every single classroom in every single school, we will be upgrading the technology that students and teachers use on a daily basis.” said Dr. Muri.

Money for a new high school is in Prop B. The new school would roughly cost $183,000,000.

That property was purchased by the board in 2015. If passed, planning and development would begin immediately.

“Ector County ISD currently has 5 high schools, 3 of those are small high schools, 400 students each, and they’re all at capacity. Odessa and Permian are approaching 4000 students each. So they are well over their capacity, ECISD based upon our current numbers and projected growth in our community, we need a new high school, to handle the growing community that we serve.” said Dr. Muri.

If both props pass, it will increase the tax rate. It wouldn’t cost anything for residence homesteads 65 and older.

“If the propositions pass, that would raise taxes about 15 cents, which equates to 12 dollars per month, for every 100 thousand dollars in home value.” said Dr. Muri.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on both propositions, and and it is possible one proposition could pass while the other could fail.

“Regardless of how a resident feels, we encourage everyone to head out to the polls and let their voices be heard, that’s what’s important for ECISD.” said Dr. Muri.