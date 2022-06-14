ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD is canceling its Summer Learning sessions today, June 14th because of a major water line break in Odessa. The break has caused the City of Odessa to issue a boil water notice until further notice.

In a recent news release, ECISD says that many schools in the area have little to no water as of this morning. The school district will continue to monitor the ongoing situation throughout the day and its impact on the schools.

The City of Odessa has not released a statement as to when the water line break repairs will be completed.

We will update this story as we get more details.