ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Students and school districts across Texas are getting a look at spring STAAR and End of Course Exam scores. The statewide standardized test measured student progress after two years of coronavirus disruption and after seeing local test scores at Tuesday night’s board meeting, Ector County ISD Trustees said the district saw “strong” scores in many areas.

Scores in each grade level are measured in three ways: Approaches, Meets and Masters. The scores indicate that students are either approaching grade level expectations, meet grade level expectations, or have mastered the content learned in their grade level.

When compared to last year, in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade, Math scores improved in 8 of 9 areas with a high of a ten-point increase.

3rd, 4th, and 5th grade Reading Language Arts scores improved in all 9 areas, a couple of them by as much as 17 and 18 points.

5th and 8th grade Science scores increased in all measures. 6th, 7th, and 8th grade math scores saw double-digit gains in many areas and as much as a 16-point increase with 8 of 9 increasing.

Middle school Reading Language Arts went up in all nine areas with solid gains of 14 and 16 points.

Overall, ECISD said middle school results were strong. However, 8th grade social studies decreased by a couple of points.

Additionally, several high school scores did not show the same growth – English I was down two points, English II down one point and US History showed the same results. However, Algebra I and Biology scores increased in all three measures.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri closed the presentation by stating that scores for middle school Reading Language Arts have recovered, and even surpassed, the results shown in 2019 before the pandemic began.

He told Trustees he is exceptionally proud of the district’s 4,200 employees who made this improvement possible. Muri then added this is the result of an enormous amount of intentional, targeted work, that it did not happen by accident.