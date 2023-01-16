ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD’s calendar committee has created three options for next year and the District is asking for input from parents before deciding on one of three options.

Each option utilizes 180 instructional days, the maximum number allowed, and sprinkles six early release days throughout the school year. All options include separate start dates; one for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth grade students and a second for students in seventh and eighth grade and those in tenth through twelfth.

ECISD said Option A is very similar to this year’s calendar, Option B starts one week later, and Option C splits the difference between the two. Parents are encouraged to complete this survey and share feedback- the survey will be available for the next two weeks.