ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD schools and offices are closed today, June 15th because of the ongoing water issues that Odessa is experiencing.

The City of Odessa says that the water line break is repaired but it will take several more hours for the water to begin flowing as normal, and even then the city will remain under a boil water notice for the next 24 hours.

