ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Independent School District made parents aware of an incident that happened on the Nimitz Middle School campus yesterday. The district says a student threatened to pull a gun out of his pocket in class.

ECISD said a student told a classmate he was going to pull a gun out of his pocket during class. After the incident, ECISD said the incident was reported immediately and the student was removed from the classroom by the campus officer.

During an investigation, ECISD said no gun was found on the student and the comment was simply made out of frustration.

ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins spoke about why these situations need to be taken very seriously.

“We are very aware of it and we act very quickly when we learn of these things and act as fast as we can. We’ve had it happen in the past before and we hate to have to deal with these things, because often it’s just a moment of frustration, anger, the words pop out, but it just can’t be taken lightly, and it’s not going to be,” said Adkins.

Adkins added that unfortunately, threats are made pretty often at schools everywhere, but it doesn’t matter how small of a threat it is, in the end it’s still a threat.

“Unfortunately in this day in age, and the thing that we’ve experienced as schools all around the country, that type of comment just isn’t acceptable just anywhere and it can’t be dismissed and it can’t be laughed off,” emphasized Adkins.

Adkins said ECISD wants to remind parents to have the important conversation with their children about the nature of these comments and the trouble they could possibly lead them to.

“It’s one of the things that we try to remind parents, moms and dads, having that conversation with your kids, you may get frustrated or angry, that’s one of those things, you just can’t say when you’re at school,” encouraged Adkins.

As for the student involved in the threat, Adkins said he is facing disciplinary action, as enforced by the schools code of conduct, and a Class A Misdemeanor charge for threatening the use or exhibition of a firearm in a public school.