ECISD releases COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD has released their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the upcoming school year.

In-person attendance is required for all students this year. The Texas Legislature made no provision for students to attend school remotely. Additionally ECISD will not be able to mandate the use of masks per Governor Greg Abbot’s Executive Order. However, district leaders say they “strongly recommend” students and staff wear masks while inside district buildings.

Cleansing and disinfecting of all facilities will continue throughout the school year, and students and staff are expected to wash and sanitize their hands continuously.

ECISD staff must report a positive COVID-19 test to their supervisor. Students are asked to report a positive test to their school nurse.

In accordance with quarantine guidelines recommended by the CDC, unvaccinated staff members and students found in ‘close contact’ to a person testing positive will be required to quarantine. Quarantined students will be able to do their work from home. Fully vaccinated people will not be asked to quarantine unless they begin to show symptoms of the virus.

ECISD will offer COVID-19 testing to staff and students who become sick at school. Daily notifications of positive tests will be sent to parents and staff via email.