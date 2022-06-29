ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Registration for Ector County ISD is opening online July 1st.

Its required for all new and returning students. Students with a new address will need to upload a change of address verification form as well.

“On July first there will be an icon on the top of the ECISD website, and parents can click on the registration icon, and it will take them through a series of questions through the registration process,” said Alicia Syverson.

Syverson, the Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support says the process should be fairly simple for families to navigate.

“In terms of transfers, so if parents have them attending a certain school, and they just want to change schools, they haven’t moved, they just want to attend a different school, that window has actually closed. All transfers that have been approved, families have already been notified.” said Syverson.

For completely new students, the same applies.

“For students that moved from Odessa, from Midland, Lubbock or any surrounding area, new students can enroll through the same process. We do encourage them while the registration process if fairly simple, to reach out to the school and let them know that they will be attending,” said Syverson.

Choice schools are also still an option as well.

“For families that live in one school zone, but want to attend one of our 13 choice schools that all have a unique focus, parents can still go online and apply to attend choice schools,” said Syverson.

The first day of school will have staggered start dates.

“We are excited to receive students in Pre-k through 6th and 9th Grade on August 9th and all other grade levels will join us on August 11th.” said Syverson.