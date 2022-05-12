ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD has been awarded a 2-year grant for more than $400,000 from the Texas Education Agency to provide training to educators for dyslexia and related disorders.

In a recent news release from ECISD, the grant titled “Do You See What I See?” is created to help educators in the district become more knowledgeable about dyslexia and how to aid students with the disorder. The news release states that according to the Texas Education Law, dyslexia is defined as “a disorder of constitutional origin manifested by a difficulty in learning to read, write, or spell, despite conventional instruction, adequate intelligence, and sociocultural opportunity.”

There are several related disorders similar to dyslexia, including developmental auditory imperception, dysphasia, specific developmental dyslexia, developmental dysgraphia, and developmental spelling disability. According to the news release from ECISD, there are currently 32 dyslexia specialists across the entire district.

Leslie Wilson, Executive Director of Special Services, and Heidi Helferich, Dyslexia Supervisor at ECISD, said that there is a need for more widespread expertise in dyslexia for educators.

Wilson said, “We are excited to have received the Dyslexia Grant and want to thank the Texas Education Agency for the opportunity to increase ECISD’s capacity and knowledge in dyslexia. This grant will allow us to train teachers, intervention staff, and district employees to better serve students with dyslexia and related disorders in ECISD.”

The $462,802 grant will provide 320 teachers with a survey of research-based teaching strategies for students with dyslexia. For 48 special education teachers, in-depth “Reading by Design” training and related materials will be provided through the “Do You See What I See?” grant. Forums and programs about dyslexia will be provided as a resource to a total of 86 principals and assistant principals across the district.

Helferich stated in the news release, “The ECISD Dyslexia Department is elated that the Texas Education Agency has approved our dyslexia grant.”

To ensure that each individual staff member is receiving the proper training, Region 18 Education Service Center and district coaches will provide follow-up activities and additional training for each educator participating in the grant.

As stated in the news release from ECISD, the grant will pay for 8 teachers to receive a credential in a two-year program geared towards preparing dyslexia specialists to use multisensory, structured intervention techniques to help students with dyslexia develop independent reading abilities. The “Take Flight,” an Academic Language Therapy program offered by the Texas Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital is the program being offered to 8 teachers in the district.