ODESS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A video began circulating on Facebook Thursday afternoon that showed one Crockett Middle School student on top of another punching him repeatedly.

We’re not showing the video because it is so graphic.

Sources close with the school said the student who was hurt has special needs. Shawn Carrasco is a local activist for our youth; he said more needs to be done.

“Put a stop to the violence in schools, that’s become the culture that we have nowadays, its acceptable. I’ve said this over and over, if our schools are broken, our city’s broken. As a community we’ve accepted this. I don’t think its okay that we send our kids to school and pray nothing happens to them,” said Carrasco.

Crockett Principal, Maribel Aranda, said there are several consequences that can come into effect when these incidents occur.

“It starts with, at administration. It can go anywhere from…they can get suspended, they can go to AEC, alternative education,” mentioned Principal Aranda.

Ector County Independent School District Police also spoke out after the video saying the punishment for these fights can be even more severe.

“They’ll be referred to municipal court for either disorderly conduct fighting or if it’s a simple assault, again it’s municipal court. If it’s a class b and above, which is a class a assault or any felony assault it’s referred to the Ector County Youth Center, and they will decide what happens to the suspect,” said ECISD Police Officer, Larissa Hernandez.

Principal Aranda also said students and parents need to understand the consequences this type of incident can have on their lives in the future and talk with their kids individually at home.

“We want to make sure they understand, it is important that they understand, it’s affecting their future, you know. So just so they know and you know parents are aware too that there is big consequences for students that get into a fight,” urged Principal Aranda.

ECISD police said this case is currently still under investigation, and Principal Aranda said the student injured in the video is okay and back in school.