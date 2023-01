ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police, along with K-9 units responded to Ector Middle School after a hoax bomb threat was made on social media. ECISD said law enforcement cleared the school and investigators determined the post was untrue.

ECISD said in a statement, “Ector MS leaders are thankful to the school’s staff and students for handling the situation well, and want parents to know they appreciate the support they showed through this situation.”