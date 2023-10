ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County ISD Police Department is mourning the loss of one the Department’s K-9s, Diesel, who passed away yesterday.

Diesel joined the Department in 2015, serving for 7 years with his handler, Lieutenant Brandon Upchurch, before finally returning back in 2022.

In a social media post honoring the K-9, the District’s Police Department says, “In retirement, Diesel loved eating vanilla wafers and playing fetch with his best bud, Wyatt.”