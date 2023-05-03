ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KMID/KPEJ) — “There is a teacher shortage, in our state. Not only in our local districts here in West Texas, but across the state of Texas.” said ECISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri.

ECISD is making a may-day plea for funding help from the legislature.

Along with other local school districts, leaders are asking parents, supporters of education, and teachers to contact state lawmakers about increasing school funding.

Dr. Scott Muri says, since 2019, inflation in Texas has increased 17%, while the basic allotment or funding per student received by each district from the state has not increased during that same time. The district says they must continue to pay their bills.

“Our state legislators in both the house and the senate have an incredible opportunity to invest in public education like they’ve never invested before. There is a 32 billion dollar surplus in our state that can be used to offset inflationary increases that we’ve seen to the tune of 17 percent over the last several years,” said Dr. Muri.

In ECISD, since 2019:

General insurance policies (structures) costs are up 40%

Maintenance, repair, and renovation costs are up 37%

Utilities (electricity, water, trash) are up 10%

Food services costs are up 8%

Fuel is up 7.5%

They’re asking locals to make a call to legislative leaders- pushing for some of the state’s budget surplus to be put towards public school education.

“The more calls they have from the community, the more likely they are to listen,” said Delma Abalos, an Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees Member.

Districts are allotted a certain amount of money per student regardless of property values. And, the amount of money allotted per student has not changed since 2019.

“Our voices do matter, and it doesn’t have to be from superintendents, it fact it outta be from parents and concerned citizens about our kids and public education. They deserve the best and they deserve a chance to succeed and I think this is a big part of it,” said Jay McWilliams, the Big Spring ISD Superintendent.

All while fighting against an ongoing teacher shortage, not just locally either.

“We must invest in public education in order for us to address the shortage that we have,” said Dr. Muri.

“At some point this summer, individuals are going to learn what their paycheck is going to look like. And based on that, they’re going to make a decision whether they’re gonna stay in education or pursue a different career that’s gonna offer more money. Is the money I’m going to be getting enough to be able to provide for my family?” said 2022 Secondary Teacher of the Tear Melisa Valenzuela.

With only one month left in the legislative session, the final gavel goes down on May 29th.

“Please take 15 seconds to contact your legislator today using this link and join our effort

to see public schools receive the funding they need to fully serve the students and families of Texas.” said an ECISD Spokesperson.