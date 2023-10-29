ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement to parents Sunday evening regarding an investigation into a threat made toward district buses.

According to that statement, late on Friday night, ECISD police received a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in El Paso about a threat toward buses. The district said it was a “broad” threat and did not name any city or town as a target. Through the weekend, investigators learned that the call came from southern California and, again, did not mention ECISD in the threat; however, the caller attributed the threat to the same Odessa man as last week’s school shooting threat.

“Law enforcement does not view this as a credible threat; however we are taking precautions, and are continuing to work with local, state, and federal agencies on this investigation,” said an ECISD spokesperson.

District officers have been actively addressing the situation by patrolling ECISD’s bus barn around the clock through the weekend, and by having K-9 unites physically sweep every bus for anything suspicious.

“We will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

All ECISD buses are scheduled to run regular routes at regular times, unless new information is found.

“The safety of our bus staff and your children is our first concern, and ECISD will take all precautions available to us to keep everyone safe,” the spokesperson concluded.