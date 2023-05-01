ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, Ector County ISD, along with school districts across Texas, made a plea to parents, supporters, dedicated teachers and team members to contact state lawmakers about school funding.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri, Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, and ECISD’s 2022 Secondary Teacher of the Year Melisa Valenzuela provided personal testimonies for the need to fully support public education funding in Texas.

“Since 2019, inflation in Texas has increased 17%, while the basic allotment (the basic funding per student received by each district) from the state has not increased during that same time,” said Dr. Muri. “We want to prioritize funding for teacher compensation, but we also have to keep the lights on and gas in the tank of our school buses. The current state budget proposal does not allow us to do both.”

According to ECISD, since 2019:

General insurance policies (structures) costs are up 40%

Maintenance, repair and renovation costs are up 37%

Utilities (electricity, water, trash) are up 10%

Food services costs are up 8%

Fuel is up 7.5%

“We are extremely grateful for the dollars already allocated in both versions of the state budget and we recognize the constraints that lawmakers face,” said Dr. Muri. “But the budget currently being negotiated by state lawmakers leaves Texas public schools short of what is needed to cover inflation since 2019.”

Districts are allotted a certain amount of money per student regardless of property values. That amount of money allotted per student has not changed since 2019.

“At some point this summer, teachers will learn what their salary will be for the next school year—and they will be faced with a decision,” said Mrs. Valenzuela. “Can I make it one more year—or, at a time when jobs are available, do I jump to a job where I can make more money? We need to do what we can to help them make the decision to stay.”

In 2019, the legislature made a commitment to public education in the form of House Bill 3. By redesigning the school finance system, shifting the burden off property taxpayers, and adding billions in new funding for schools, the legislature set Texas on the path to becoming a leader in serving our students, according to ECISD.

“Unfortunately, over the past four years the pressures of the pandemic, inflation, and increases in property values have eroded much of that good work,” added Dr. Muri. “Schools and property taxpayers are in desperate need of relief, and the legislature – working with a record $32 billion surplus – has the money to provide both.”

ECISD has provided a way for those who wish to contact legislators about this topic to do so through this website.