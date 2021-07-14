ECISD, Odessa Family YMCA announce new pre-k program

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In an exclusive partnership with ECISD, the Odessa Family YMCA Pagewood Learning Center will offer a Frog Street 3 Curriculum, specifically designed for Pre-K to 3-year-old children, starting this fall.

“We recognized a couple of years ago that 65% of our children are not kindergarten-ready when they start school,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said. “Imagine starting a race behind the other racers. We knew we needed to do something, but we did not have the capacity for the three-year-old program. The YMCA really stepped up to join us.”

“We are thrilled to be adding another learning center to our program here at the “Y” and this time, with ECISD at our side,” said Crissy Medina, Odessa Family YMCA CEO/President. “At the Odessa Family YMCA, we strongly believe that through community collaborations, we can build a better future for our kids. We can’t wait to open the doors of our Pagewood location and serve our fellow Odessa families.”

The YMCA’s new Learning Center on Pagewood Avenue is being renovated to serve up to 150 children, starting In August. Families interested in the program may contact Beatris Mata at 432-456-5458 for more information.